TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$140 million, or C$0.09 per share. This compares with C$224 million, or C$0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$390 million or C$0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to C$4.932 billion from C$4.964 billion last year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

