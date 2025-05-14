TELUS Health Partners With GTCR To Support $500M Acquisition Of Workplace Options

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (TU) Wednesday announced that it has teamed up with private equity firm GTCR to back TELUS Health's recent $500 million cash acquisition of Workplace Options, a global employee wellbeing provider in over 200 countries and territories.

By integrating Workplace Options, TELUS Health boosts its reach to more than 150 million lives worldwide and strengthens its digital-first health and wellbeing solutions.

GTCR will invest $200 million in support of the deal, leveraging four decades of healthcare investment expertise. TELUS CEO Darren Entwistle highlighted that this partnership will unify TELUS's AI-driven capabilities, global scale, and Workplace Options' digital platform to deliver consistent, high-quality Employee and Family Assistance Programs at scale.

TU is currently trading at $15.55, down $0.10 or 0.64 percent on the New Yorks Stock Exchange.

