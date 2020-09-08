TELUS Corporation (TU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

TELUS Corporation (TU) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.223 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.22, the dividend yield is 4.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TU was $18.22, representing a -12.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.91 and a 34.56% increase over the 52 week low of $13.54.

TU is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports TU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.61%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TU Dividend History page.

