TELUS Corporation (TU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

TELUS Corporation (TU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.256 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.99% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.62, the dividend yield is 4.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TU was $23.62, representing a -0.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.73 and a 21.88% increase over the 52 week low of $19.38.

TU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports TU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.86%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tu Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.