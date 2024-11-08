News & Insights

TELUS Corporation Profit Climbs In Q3

November 08, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (T.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$280 million, or C$0.19 per share. This compares with C$136 million, or C$0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TELUS Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$413 million or C$0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to C$5.099 billion from C$5.008 billion last year.

TELUS Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$280 Mln. vs. C$136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.19 vs. C$0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$5.099 Bln vs. C$5.008 Bln last year.

