TELUS Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (T.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$3 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$11 million, or C$0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.8% to C$505 million from C$322 million last year.

TELUS Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.95 Full year revenue guidance: $2.150 - 2.190 Bln

