Markets

TELUS Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (T.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$3 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$11 million, or C$0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.8% to C$505 million from C$322 million last year.

TELUS Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$3 Mln. vs. C$11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.01 vs. C$0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$505 Mln vs. C$322 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.95 Full year revenue guidance: $2.150 - 2.190 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular