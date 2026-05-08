TELUS Corp Reveals Retreat In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp (TU) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$136 million, or C$0.09 per share. This compares with C$321 million, or C$0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TELUS Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$356 million or C$0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to C$5.01 billion from C$5.05 billion last year.

TELUS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$136 Mln. vs. C$321 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.09 vs. C$0.21 last year. -Revenue: C$5.01 Bln vs. C$5.05 Bln last year.

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