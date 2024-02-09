TELUS Corp Q4 Profit Up, Beats Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Dividend)

TELUS Corp (TU) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$288 million, or C$0.20 per share. This compares with C$248 million, or C$0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TELUS Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$341 million or C$0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to C$5.198 billion from C$5.058 billion last year.

Dividend:

TELUS has declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.3761 per share payable on April 1, to share holders of record on March 11. This is an increase of 7.1 per cent from the C$0.3511 per share dividend paid a year ago.

TELUS Corp Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$288 Mln. vs. C$248 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.20 vs. C$0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.23 -Revenue (Q4): C$5.198 Bln vs. C$5.058 Bln last year.

