TELUS Corp Q3 Profit Climbs

November 07, 2025 — 07:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp (TU) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$493 million, or C$0.32 per share. This compares with C$280 million, or C$0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TELUS Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$370 million or C$0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to C$5.106 billion from C$5.099 billion last year.

TELUS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$493 Mln. vs. C$280 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.32 vs. C$0.19 last year. -Revenue: C$5.106 Bln vs. C$5.099 Bln last year.

