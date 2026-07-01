TELUS CEO Darren Entwistle Retires, Victor Dodig Appointed As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Canadian telecom operator TELUS Corp (TU, T.TO) said Victor Dodig took over as President and Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, completing a leadership transition announced in February.

Dodig has served on the TELUS board since May 2022. He previously spent 11 years as President and CEO of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Dodig joined TELUS as CEO-designate on May 1 and succeeds Darren Entwistle, who retired on June 30. Entwistle will advise Dodig through April 30, 2027.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Telus were up 1.38 percent, changing hands at $10.72, after closing Tuesday's regular session 2.04 percent lower.

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