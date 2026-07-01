Markets

TELUS CEO Darren Entwistle Retires, Victor Dodig Appointed As New CEO

July 01, 2026 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian telecom operator TELUS Corp (TU, T.TO) said Victor Dodig took over as President and Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, completing a leadership transition announced in February.

Dodig has served on the TELUS board since May 2022. He previously spent 11 years as President and CEO of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Dodig joined TELUS as CEO-designate on May 1 and succeeds Darren Entwistle, who retired on June 30. Entwistle will advise Dodig through April 30, 2027.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Telus were up 1.38 percent, changing hands at $10.72, after closing Tuesday's regular session 2.04 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.