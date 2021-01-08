Markets

TELUS Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed IPO Of TELUS International

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp. (TU, T.TO) said that its subsidiary, TELUS International (Cda) Inc., has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and expects to file a preliminary base PREP prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada for a proposed initial public offering of subordinate voting shares of TELUS International on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The number of subordinate voting shares to be offered by TELUS International and the selling shareholders and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined, the company said.

TELUS International has applied to list its subordinate voting shares on the New York Stock Exchange and on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

