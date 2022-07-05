Markets
TELUS Announces $23 Bln Investment In Ontario; To Add 9,500 Jobs

(RTTNews) - TELUS Communications Inc., an arm of Telus Corporation (TU), on Tuesday announced an investment of $23 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across Ontario in the next four years thereby creating 9,500 jobs.

In addition, the Canadian firm also plans to invest $70 billion across Canada by 2026.

With this, the company's broadband and 5G networks and technology is expected to further boost Canada's digital economy by enabling online healthcare, education and teleworking flexibility.

"With the rollout of the 3.5GHz spectrum through 2022 and 2023, Ontarians will have enhanced access to TELUS' 5G network through an ultrafast and reliable wireless connection," the company said in a statement.

