TELUS And League To Collaborate To Support Canadian Healthcare Innovation With Sovereign AI

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp. (TU) and League Thursday announced a groundbreaking collaboration to revolutionize healthcare delivery for millions of Canadians.

League will power its comprehensive AI-driven healthcare platform on TELUS' infrastructure - Canada's first fully sovereign AI Factory. Supported by this sovereign AI infrastructure, advanced AI can deliver more personalized and efficient care, improving patient outcomes.

Operating on TELUS' high-performance, highly-secure, Canadian-controlled infrastructure in Rimouski, Quebec, League's AI-powered healthcare solutions will leverage the power of NVIDIA's latest Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) technology to process health data and deliver AI-powered recommendations to help Canadians navigate their healthcare journey more effectively. League's platform, which has already delivered over 100 million personalized health recommendations including millions to Canadian patients, will be able to leverage the sovereign infrastructure to physically store sensitive healthcare data within Canada's borders - supporting a key priority for the deployment of secure, privacy-compliant and sovereign AI, while enabling advanced research and development of unique Canadian-centric models.

