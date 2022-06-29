Markets
Telus Agrees To Buy 3 Mln Shares Of Telus International In $66 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp.(TU, T.TO), a Canadian communications technology company, announced that its subsidiary has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc.

TELUS will buy 3 million multiple voting shares of TELUS International from Baring Private Equity Asia or BPEA.

The purchased Shares represent around 1.5 percent of multiple voting shares of TELUS International and around 1.1 percent of all outstanding shares. The shares are being acquired for a purchase price of $22 per share, representing aggregate consideration of $66 million.

Before giving effect to the purchase, TELUS held an aggregate of 146.50 million multiple voting shares of TELUS International and no subordinate voting shares. This represented around 73.28 percent of the outstanding multiple voting shares, and approximately 55.04 percent of the total shares outstanding.

Following the deal, TELUS will hold an aggregate of 149.50 million multiple voting shares, representing 74.78 percent of the outstanding multiple voting shares of TELUS International and approximately 56.17 percent of the outstanding shares.

