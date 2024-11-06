News & Insights

Telstra Issues Performance Rights in Employee Incentive Plan

November 06, 2024 — 12:48 am EST

Telstra Corporation Limited (AU:TLS) has released an update.

Telstra Group Limited has announced the issuance of over 2.3 million performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are not intended for public trading on the ASX but aim to motivate and reward employees. Such moves often reflect a strategy to align employee interests with that of shareholders, potentially influencing the company’s performance and stock value.

