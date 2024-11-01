Telstra Director Increases Stake, Signals Confidence

Telstra Corporation Limited (AU:TLS) has released an update.

Telstra Corporation Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Bridget Loudon, who has increased her direct holdings by acquiring an additional 49,870 shares. This move, valued at approximately $192,996.90, reflects a growing interest and confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this development encouraging as it suggests strong insider confidence.

For further insights into AU:TLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.