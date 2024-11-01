News & Insights

Telstra Director Increases Stake, Signals Confidence

November 01, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Telstra Corporation Limited (AU:TLS) has released an update.

Telstra Corporation Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Bridget Loudon, who has increased her direct holdings by acquiring an additional 49,870 shares. This move, valued at approximately $192,996.90, reflects a growing interest and confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this development encouraging as it suggests strong insider confidence.

