Telstra Appoints New Director David Lamont

Telstra Corporation Limited (AU:TLS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Telstra Group Limited has announced the appointment of David Lamont to its board of directors, effective December 3, 2024. The company has lodged the Initial Director’s Interest Notice with the Australian Securities Exchange, indicating Lamont currently holds no securities in the company. This move is part of Telstra’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team and potentially influence its market performance.

For further insights into AU:TLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.