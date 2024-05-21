Telstra Announces Strategic Reset and Guidance

Telstra Corporation Limited (AU:TLS) has released an update.

Telstra Corporation Limited has announced a strategic reset of their Enterprise business, including a simplification of operations and a focus on improving productivity. The company has also confirmed its financial guidance for FY24 and provided early guidance for FY25, alongside removing CPI linked annual price reviews for postpaid mobile plans. These changes aim to enhance efficiency and sustainability, allowing for continued investment in infrastructure and services to support Australia’s digital economy in a challenging market.

