Telsey names its Holiday 2024 Top Picks

Telsey named the following stocks as the best positioned for the holidays in each sector: adidas (ADDYY) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) best positioned among Activewear and Athletic Stores; Ralph Lauren (RL) best among Apparel Manufacturers; Bath & Body Works (BBWI) best among Beauty and Personal Care; Nordstrom (JWN) best among Department Stores; Amazon (AMZN) best among Direct-to-Consumer; Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT) best among Discounters and Warehouse Clubs; Dollar Tree (DLTR) best among Dollar Stores; Grocery Outlet (GO) and Kroger (KR) best among Food Retailers; Deckers (DECK) and Birkenstock (BIRK) best among Footwear; Williams-Sonoma (WSM) best among Furniture and Home Furnishings; Best Buy (BBY) best among Hardlines; Tractor Supply (TSCO) best among Home Improvement; Tapestry (TPR) best among Luxury and Accessories; TJX Cos (TJX) and Burlington Stores (BURL) best among Off-Price; Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) best among Specialty Apparel.
