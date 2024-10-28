News & Insights

Telsey names its Holiday 2024 Top Picks

October 28, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Telsey named the following stocks as the best positioned for the holidays in each sector: adidas (ADDYY) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) best positioned among Activewear and Athletic Stores; Ralph Lauren (RL) best among Apparel Manufacturers; Bath & Body Works (BBWI) best among Beauty and Personal Care; Nordstrom (JWN) best among Department Stores; Amazon (AMZN) best among Direct-to-Consumer; Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT) best among Discounters and Warehouse Clubs; Dollar Tree (DLTR) best among Dollar Stores; Grocery Outlet (GO) and Kroger (KR) best among Food Retailers; Deckers (DECK) and Birkenstock (BIRK) best among Footwear; Williams-Sonoma (WSM) best among Furniture and Home Furnishings; Best Buy (BBY) best among Hardlines; Tractor Supply (TSCO) best among Home Improvement; Tapestry (TPR) best among Luxury and Accessories; TJX Cos (TJX) and Burlington Stores (BURL) best among Off-Price; Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) best among Specialty Apparel.

Read More on ADDYY:

Stocks mentioned

ADDYY
AMZN
ANF
BBWI
BBY
BIRK
BURL
COST
DECK
DKS
DLTR
GO
JWN
KR
RL
TJX
TPR
TSCO
WMT
WSM

