Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Lowe's Companies (LSE:0JVQ)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded their outlook for Lowe's Companies (LSE:0JVQ) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.82% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lowe's Companies is 273.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 205.23 GBX to a high of 322.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.82% from its latest reported closing price of 270.97 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lowe's Companies is 91,755MM, an increase of 9.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lowe's Companies. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JVQ is 0.52%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.43% to 483,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,275K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,960K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVQ by 91.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,998K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,086K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVQ by 16.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,686K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,493K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVQ by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,546K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,408K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVQ by 56.60% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 11,061K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,225K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVQ by 71.31% over the last quarter.

