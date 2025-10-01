Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded their outlook for Grocery Outlet Holding (NasdaqGS:GO) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.86% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.86% from its latest reported closing price of $16.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is 4,574MM, an increase of 1.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 11.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO is 0.17%, an increase of 33.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 144,468K shares. The put/call ratio of GO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,528K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,263K shares , representing an increase of 50.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 69.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,840K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,001K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 5,127K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,991K shares , representing a decrease of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,763K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,557K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,516K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 60.99% over the last quarter.

