Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Gap (GAP)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded their outlook for Gap (NYSE:GAP) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gap is $28.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.41 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of $27.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAP is 0.17%, an increase of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 266,054K shares. The put/call ratio of GAP is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steadfast Capital Management holds 9,975K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,870K shares , representing an increase of 31.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 39.21% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 9,369K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,477K shares , representing an increase of 30.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,918K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,591K shares , representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 24.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,908K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,748K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 3.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,238K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,255K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.