Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Foot Locker (FL)

On March 21, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded their outlook for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.88% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is $43.48. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1.88% from its latest reported closing price of $42.68.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is $8,810MM, an increase of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.61.

Foot Locker Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $42.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 8.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 11,469K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,351K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,500K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,341K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,840K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 14.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,447K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 10.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL is 0.18%, an increase of 30.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 101,971K shares. The put/call ratio of FL is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Foot Locker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

