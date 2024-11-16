Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Arhaus (ARHS)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded their outlook for Arhaus (NasdaqGS:ARHS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.20% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arhaus is $14.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 49.20% from its latest reported closing price of $9.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arhaus is 1,503MM, an increase of 18.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arhaus. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 19.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARHS is 0.17%, an increase of 26.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.54% to 71,744K shares. The put/call ratio of ARHS is 2.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 12,060K shares representing 22.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,524K shares , representing an increase of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,316K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,065K shares , representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 27.75% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,369K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 4,369K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561K shares , representing an increase of 18.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 19.72% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 4,043K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company.

Arhaus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arhaus, Inc. provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, catalog, and in-home designer services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.