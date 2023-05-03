Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Zevia PBC - (ZVIA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Zevia PBC - (NYSE:ZVIA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zevia PBC - is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 64.61% from its latest reported closing price of 3.35.

The projected annual revenue for Zevia PBC - is 205MM, an increase of 25.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zevia PBC -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 17.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVIA is 0.03%, a decrease of 21.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 32,089K shares. The put/call ratio of ZVIA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 22,022K shares representing 44.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 1,251K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,208K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 944K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 693K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Zevia PBC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zevia PBC, a Public Benefit Corporation, is a certified B Corp focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan, zero sodium and free of added color. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

