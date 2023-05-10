Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Warby Parker Inc - (WRBY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Warby Parker Inc - (NYSE:WRBY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warby Parker Inc - is 16.23. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.78% from its latest reported closing price of 12.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Warby Parker Inc - is 695MM, an increase of 12.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D1 Capital Partners holds 14,944K shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 11,672K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,808K shares, representing a decrease of 26.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 24.61% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,454K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,999K shares, representing a decrease of 34.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 27.60% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,705K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,283K shares, representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 76.97% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 5,657K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 145 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, become profitable, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than eight million glasses to people in need.

See all Warby Parker Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.