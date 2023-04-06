Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 246.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vintage Wine Estates is $3.47. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 246.80% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vintage Wine Estates is $312MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parallel Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 29.31% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 2,024K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing an increase of 52.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 99.78% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 1.57% over the last quarter.

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vintage Wine Estates. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWE is 0.03%, a decrease of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 26,387K shares. The put/call ratio of VWE is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vintage Wine Estates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range.

See all Vintage Wine Estates regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.