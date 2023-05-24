Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Victoria`s Secret (VSCO) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Victoria`s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victoria`s Secret is 44.09. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 87.05% from its latest reported closing price of 23.57.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria`s Secret is 6,596MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria`s Secret. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 80,142K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 6,341K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,407K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 16.46% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,748K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,671K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 87.65% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,554K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 52.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 84.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,494K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Victoria`s Secret Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

