Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Under Armour Inc - (UAA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Under Armour Inc - (NYSE:UAA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Under Armour Inc - is 10.46. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 36.06% from its latest reported closing price of 7.69.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour Inc - is 6,231MM, an increase of 5.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAA is 0.09%, a decrease of 34.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 165,335K shares. The put/call ratio of UAA is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 5,970K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares, representing an increase of 40.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 63.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,821K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,827K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 10.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,657K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,365K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,372K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,952K shares, representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 4,887K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 75,871.99% over the last quarter.

Under Armour Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better.

