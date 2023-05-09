Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Traeger (COOK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Traeger is 4.00. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from its latest reported closing price of 2.82.

The projected annual revenue for Traeger is 665MM, an increase of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traeger. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOK is 0.10%, an increase of 412.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.54% to 79,646K shares. The put/call ratio of COOK is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,693K shares representing 20.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trilantic Capital Management holds 17,987K shares representing 14.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,605K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,195K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,053K shares, representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,195K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,224K shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Traeger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, a versatile and easy to use outdoor cooking system. Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. Traeger pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system.

