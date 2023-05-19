Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Torrid Holdings (CURV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Torrid Holdings is 4.40. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 47.18% from its latest reported closing price of 2.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Torrid Holdings is 1,307MM, an increase of 1.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torrid Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURV is 0.01%, an increase of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 87,060K shares. The put/call ratio of CURV is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sycamore Partners Management holds 82,352K shares representing 79.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 557K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 80.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 519.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 387K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 32.87% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 381K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 88.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 1,015.71% over the last quarter.

Kestrel Investment Management holds 304K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Torrid Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TORRID is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. TORRID is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.