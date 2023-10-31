Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates ThredUp Inc - (TDUP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of ThredUp Inc - (NASDAQ:TDUP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.78% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for ThredUp Inc - is 4.21. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.78% from its latest reported closing price of 3.01.

The projected annual revenue for ThredUp Inc - is 309MM, an increase of 3.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThredUp Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDUP is 0.45%, a decrease of 11.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 85,776K shares. The put/call ratio of TDUP is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,064K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,064K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,791K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,815K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,874K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,483K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 119.95% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 3,829K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 24.19% over the last quarter.

ThredUp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ThredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

