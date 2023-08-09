Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates ThredUp Inc - (TDUP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of ThredUp Inc - (NASDAQ:TDUP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ThredUp Inc - is 3.88. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.55% from its latest reported closing price of 3.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ThredUp Inc - is 309MM, an increase of 3.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThredUp Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDUP is 0.50%, a decrease of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 84,688K shares. The put/call ratio of TDUP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,064K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,064K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,815K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,871K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 46.92% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,483K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares, representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 199,610.66% over the last quarter.

Upfront Ventures Management holds 3,624K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ThredUp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ThredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.