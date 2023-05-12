Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Tapestry (TPR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.61% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is 50.51. The forecasts range from a low of 38.68 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.61% from its latest reported closing price of 40.21.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is 6,649MM, a decrease of 0.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPR is 0.26%, an increase of 19.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 267,925K shares. The put/call ratio of TPR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,459K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,019K shares, representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 85.94% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 11,045K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,987K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 28.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,319K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,182K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 26.06% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,346K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 24.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,208K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,124K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 25.70% over the last quarter.

Tapestry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Company and its brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of Tapestry's brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies.

