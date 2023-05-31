Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Stitch Fix Inc - (SFIX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Stitch Fix Inc - (NASDAQ:SFIX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.29% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stitch Fix Inc - is 4.54. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.29% from its latest reported closing price of 3.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stitch Fix Inc - is 1,681MM, a decrease of 8.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stitch Fix Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFIX is 0.33%, an increase of 500.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 87,558K shares. The put/call ratio of SFIX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Working Capital Advisors holds 11,980K shares representing 10.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 6,141K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,645K shares, representing an increase of 24.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 117.62% over the last quarter.

potrero capital research holds 3,680K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 64.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 246.71% over the last quarter.

Miller Value Partners holds 3,227K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares, representing a decrease of 31.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 21.30% over the last quarter.

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 3,092K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 29.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 19.53% over the last quarter.

Stitch Fix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.