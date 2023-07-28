Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Steven Madden (SHOO) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.42% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steven Madden is 39.78. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.42% from its latest reported closing price of 33.31.

The projected annual revenue for Steven Madden is 2,126MM, an increase of 4.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

Steven Madden Declares $0.21 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 received the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $33.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 3.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=209).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steven Madden. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOO is 0.24%, an increase of 13.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 97,730K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOO is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,207K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,052K shares, representing a decrease of 13.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 2.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,340K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,425K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,280K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 5.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,657K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 7.08% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,521K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Steven Madden Background Information

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products

