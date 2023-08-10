Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Ross Stores (ROST) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ross Stores is 122.09. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from its latest reported closing price of 113.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ross Stores is 20,139MM, an increase of 6.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.11.

Ross Stores Declares $0.34 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $113.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.35%, a decrease of 8.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 350,297K shares. The put/call ratio of ROST is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,115K shares representing 12.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,858K shares, representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 11,275K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,180K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 12.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,655K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,552K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 14.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,036K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,023K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 15.07% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,890K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Ross Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and NASDAQ 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,566 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality,in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.