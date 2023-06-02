Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Oxford Industries (OXM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.44% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oxford Industries is 127.50. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.44% from its latest reported closing price of 96.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Industries is 1,618MM, an increase of 14.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Industries. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXM is 0.17%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 17,754K shares. The put/call ratio of OXM is 3.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,081K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 991K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 728K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 9.01% over the last quarter.

AIM COUNSELOR SERIES TRUST (INVESCO COUNSELOR SERIES TRUST) - Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class R5 holds 529K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 461K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Oxford Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.