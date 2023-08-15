Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Macy`s (M) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Macy`s (NYSE:M) with a Market Perform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.80% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macy`s is 18.27. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.80% from its latest reported closing price of 15.64.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Macy`s is 25,011MM, a decrease of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.
Macy`s Declares $0.17 Dividend
On May 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.
At the current share price of $15.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.23%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.00%, the lowest has been 1.78%, and the highest has been 22.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.92 (n=167).
The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy`s. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M is 0.14%, a decrease of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 251,403K shares. The put/call ratio of M is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,309K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,550K shares, representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 23.94% over the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,766K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,836K shares, representing an increase of 33.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 21.33% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,391K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,229K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 20.26% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,364K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,369K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 18.98% over the last quarter.
Newport Trust holds 7,765K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,785K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 3.81% over the last quarter.
Macy`s Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Macy's, Inc. is one of the nation's premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Macy's, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
Additional reading:
- Senior Executive Severance Plan, effective as of April 1, 2018, revised and restated as of March 29, 2023
- 2023-2025 Performance-Based Restricted Stock Unit Terms and Conditions under the 2021 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan
- Form of Time-Based Restricted Stock Unit Terms and Conditions under the 2021 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan
- Macy’s, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results Net sales of $5 billion a decline of 7% year-over-year; merchandise inventories down 7% Diluted EPS of $0.56 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.56 $200 million of incremental cost savings expected to be rea
- Macy’s, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Plan Jeff Gennette Plans to Retire in February 2024 Tony Spring Appointed President and CEO-Elect Adrian Mitchell Appointed to Expanded Role of COO and CFO
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.