Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings (LVLU) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings is 3.03. The forecasts range from a low of 2.17 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.60% from its latest reported closing price of 2.45.

The projected annual revenue for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings is 475MM, an increase of 13.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVLU is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 21,263K shares. The put/call ratio of LVLU is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,500K shares representing 18.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 3,764K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,754K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVLU by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XVI holds 3,754K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,216K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVLU by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 693K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVLU by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. and its exclusive styles are made with you in mind. The company buys and designs sophisticated, chic and modern styles we know you'll love. Lulu invests in superior construction and high-end finishes to make your Lulus purchase a true representation of affordable luxury.

