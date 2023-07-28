Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A (LEVI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A (NYSE:LEVI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.51% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A is 18.73. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.51% from its latest reported closing price of 14.69.

The projected annual revenue for Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A is 6,475MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss & Co. Cls A. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVI is 0.21%, an increase of 32.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 104,357K shares. The put/call ratio of LEVI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,729K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,832K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 83.83% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,990K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,363K shares, representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 31.96% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,122K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,295K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,295K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Levi Strauss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4,453 million.

