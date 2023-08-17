Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Leslies (LESL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leslies is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of 7.02.

The projected annual revenue for Leslies is 1,649MM, an increase of 10.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leslies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LESL is 0.18%, a decrease of 26.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 263,760K shares. The put/call ratio of LESL is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 15,394K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,574K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 11,847K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing an increase of 84.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 460.44% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,037K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,584K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 46.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,830K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,986K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 9,516K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,719K shares, representing an increase of 29.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LESL by 16.48% over the last quarter.

Leslies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

