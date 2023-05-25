Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Kohl`s (KSS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kohl`s is 27.71. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 33.74% from its latest reported closing price of 20.72.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl`s is 17,778MM, a decrease of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl`s. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.27%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 119,871K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,463K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,013K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Macellum Advisors holds 5,463K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,462K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,308K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,306K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,542K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 14.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,408K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Kohl`s Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Kohl's Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

Key filings for this company:

