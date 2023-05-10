Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates JOANN (JOAN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JOANN is 2.24. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from its latest reported closing price of 2.03.

The projected annual revenue for JOANN is 2,330MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in JOANN. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOAN is 0.02%, a decrease of 59.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 42,809K shares. The put/call ratio of JOAN is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 27,887K shares representing 67.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,843K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOAN by 54.37% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,963K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOAN by 47.55% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,729K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,729K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 1,573K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing an increase of 42.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOAN by 29.79% over the last quarter.

JOANN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing players in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 855 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

