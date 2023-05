Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Guess (GES) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Guess (NYSE:GES) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guess is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.70% from its latest reported closing price of 18.04.

The projected annual revenue for Guess is 2,772MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

Guess Declares $0.22 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $18.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 7.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guess. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GES is 0.15%, an increase of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 35,498K shares. The put/call ratio of GES is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,259K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439K shares, representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,081K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 87.27% over the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 1,461K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,005K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 45.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 42.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Guess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide.

Key filings for this company:

