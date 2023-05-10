Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - (GROV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - (NYSE:GROV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 335.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 335.06% from its latest reported closing price of 0.47.

The projected annual revenue for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - is 325MM, an increase of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROV is 0.19%, an increase of 67.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.64% to 38,469K shares. The put/call ratio of GROV is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NVP Associates holds 14,718K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company.

Sculptor Capital holds 8,557K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,295K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROV by 76.73% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 4,680K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glynn Capital Management holds 3,330K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inherent Group holds 2,007K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

