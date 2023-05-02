Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - (FND) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - (NYSE:FND) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.43% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - is 99.23. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.43% from its latest reported closing price of 99.66.

The projected annual revenue for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - is 4,989MM, an increase of 16.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.46%, an increase of 22.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 145,591K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 2.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,835K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,227K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,278K shares, representing an increase of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 15.76% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,922K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,567K shares, representing an increase of 22.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 31.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,623K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 4,780K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

