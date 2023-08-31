Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Designer Brands Inc - (DBI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Designer Brands Inc - (NYSE:DBI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.84% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Designer Brands Inc - is 9.52. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.84% from its latest reported closing price of 10.33.

The projected annual revenue for Designer Brands Inc - is 3,449MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Designer Brands Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBI is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 61,793K shares. The put/call ratio of DBI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,637K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,886K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 91.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 1,134.18% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,883K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 2,130K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,854K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Designer Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Designer Brands is one of North America'slargest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company® and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others.

