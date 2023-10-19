Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is 628.50. The forecasts range from a low of 494.90 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.76% from its latest reported closing price of 511.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is 3,985MM, an increase of 8.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.39%, a decrease of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 29,041K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 9.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 800K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 10.55% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 735K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 700K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 20.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 905.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 681K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.