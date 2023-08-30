Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Chico`s Fas (CHS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Chico`s Fas (NYSE:CHS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chico`s Fas is 7.78. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents an increase of 51.90% from its latest reported closing price of 5.12.

The projected annual revenue for Chico`s Fas is 2,296MM, an increase of 8.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chico`s Fas. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHS is 0.10%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 128,631K shares. The put/call ratio of CHS is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,655K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,097K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 5,653K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,791K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,306K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares, representing an increase of 34.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 40.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,196K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,709K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,573K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 84.34% over the last quarter.

Chico`s Fas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by our Most Amazing Personal Service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy. The Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,313 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 69 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations.

